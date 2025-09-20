Expand / Collapse search

Tosa Green Summit focuses on sustainability, environmental issues

Published  September 20, 2025 8:07am CDT
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The 15th annual Tosa Green Summit aims to help the community while also being a resource to help people learn about environmental issues and take steps to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, you can head over to Wauwatosa City Hall where you can take part in a special recycling event, see exhibits, and listen to speakers.

Check out the Tosa Green Summit Facebook page to learn more.

