Tosa Green Summit focuses on sustainability, environmental issues

The Tosa Green Summit aims to help the community and be a resource to help people learn about environmental issues and take steps to live a more sustainable lifestyle. Jeff Roznowksi joined FOX6 WakeUp live from Wauwatosa City Hall to share more about the event.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The 15th annual Tosa Green Summit aims to help the community while also being a resource to help people learn about environmental issues and take steps to live a more sustainable lifestyle.
On Saturday, Sept. 20, you can head over to Wauwatosa City Hall where you can take part in a special recycling event, see exhibits, and listen to speakers.
Check out the Tosa Green Summit Facebook page to learn more.
Saving money and making a lasting impact on the environment. The Tosa Green Summit is an event showing people how to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle. Jeff Roznowski is back at Wauwatosa City Hall where it kicks off at 9 a.m.
The Tosa Green Summit includes household hazardous waste collection, recycling drives for various items, educational speakers on how to live a sustainable lifestyle, and more! Co-founder Jeff Roznowski is back with all the details.
The Tosa Green Summit aims to help the community and be a resource to help people learn about environmental issues and take steps to live a more sustainable lifestyle. Co-founder Jeff Roznowski talks about some of the day's speakers and what you can learn from them.
.