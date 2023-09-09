Tosa Green Summit offers sustainability, savings tips and resources

The Tosa Green Summit focused on saving money and reducing the community's environmental impact Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event showed how hundreds of people live a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

"We have all of this stuff – taxes, financial documents – and this is really convenient for us," said Patti Quinlan. "To just have Wauwatosa take it, it’s fabulous.

Who knew a document dump could look so fulfilling? Behind Wauwatosa City Hall, the volunteers unloaded a caravan of cars.

"Paper is the big winner today," said Jeff Roznowski, who helped organize the summit.

People recycled paper, turned in medicine, donated clothing and even said goodbye to an old bike.

"The number of people that come and care about the environment, care about sustainability, being green," said Roznowski. "It says this is one of the things Wauwatosa is all about."

The Tosa Green Summit is free and provides opportunities to build awareness and take action on all things sustainable. Inside city hall, exhibits highlighted initiatives in energy, water, transit and nature.

"They can learn what recycling is all about from some amazing organizations," said Roznowski.

The Tosa Green Summit took tons of items. It gave back environmental knowledge through education.

"Today shouldn’t be the only day. We want to give them ideas of what they can do 365 days of the year," said Roznowski.

Next Saturday morning, volunteers will collect hazardous waste, electronics and scrap metal.