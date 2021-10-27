Tornado rips across Southern Texas highway

A tornado tore across Interstate 10 in Orange, Texas, on October 27, whipping up debris and snapping power lines.

Mary Phan recorded this video and originally posted it to Facebook. Phan told Storyful she was driving when she saw debris, and what she thought was a fire. She said she looked over then and saw the tornado.

"It was much closer to me than the video is showing," she said. "It was scary, and I thought about driving off the road to get away from it."

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area and warned residents of widespread wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to quarter-sized.

