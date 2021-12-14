Tornado Disaster Relief Fund Drive: You can make a difference

article

The pictures and stories coming out of Kentucky, Arkansas as well as other states in the South and Midwest have been heart-wrenching.

FOX6 and the American Red Cross have teamed up to offer some comfort and relief to those coping with the aftermath of the tornadoes.

All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by our generous partner, Sargento Foods. That means your donation will go twice as far and have twice the impact!

Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much. We invite you to DONATE NOW by CLICKING HERE.

Thank you for your generosity.