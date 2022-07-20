'Top Gun' screening downtown Milwaukee set for Friday, Aug. 19

Mark your calendars to be part of a one-night-only outdoor screening of the 1986 classic "Top Gun" in downtown Milwaukee. It's presented by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and will be held at Museum Center Park (near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Mason Street) on Friday, Aug. 19.

The screening will happen at 7 p.m. with pre-show entertainment, including DJ Shawna, yard games, and concession stands.

A news release says attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic or pick up a snack from one of the vendors on-site, including Da Udder Spot (ice cream), Cottonmouth MKE (cotton candy), Kona Ice (shaved ice), and Pop’s Kettle Corn (popcorn). Then, it's time to ride into the danger zone with the outdoor showing of "Top Gun" at sundown (approximately 8 p.m.) on a 40' x 20' screen with downtown's skyline as the backdrop. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the "Top Gun" screening and other "Summer in the City" happenings, you are invited to visit milwaukeedowntown.com.