'Top Chef' in Wisconsin; fans come out for watch parties

It's not quite the way people gather to watch the Green Bay Packers, but this season's "Top Chef" has become an essential viewing for Wisconsinites.

That's because the Badger State is itself one of the characters in the show that was filmed last summer.

And as it turns out, when Milwaukee and even Madison are on the menu, the audience eats it up.

In the corner booth atop the Zocalo Tavern, it isn't Kallyn Federspill's Super Bowl, but it's close.

"I love hearing everybody's reactions, all the oohs and aahs," Federspill said. "It just gives some extra heat to it all.’

The last four Wednesdays, she’s joined the crowds for food and drinks, as part of OnMilaukee’s official watch party.

It’s something food editor Lori Fredrich said the show's creators are even noticing.

"We singlehandedly are the most excited city they've ever seen, you know? I mean, we stalked them when they were here, and we're just responding to this season," Fredrich said.

A worldwide audience sure has its perks.

"Top Chef" featured Dane Baldwin, who owns The Diplomat on Brady Street as a guest judge last week.

He said it’s already brought new interest to his restaurant, and if clean plates are any indicator, the reviews are good.

"When they're in your background, you definitely want to show up," Baldwin said. "Making a great recipe starts with great ingredients, and I think that the landscape and the personalities and the business owners and the heart and soul of Milwaukee is absolutely those ingredients that you need for a great dish."

Federspill isn’t your average "Top Chef" fan. Every summer, her family gathers for their own "Top Chef" challenge, with her mom as the judge.

She said she’s just excited that other viewers are now getting a taste of Milwaukee too.