Top baby names from 2020: Liam, Olivia hold #1 positions for 2nd year

Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most popular baby names in 2020, a news release from the Social Security Administration revealed on Friday, May 7.

It appears parents chose to stick with the familiar during an unprecedented time, with the top three names for both girls - Olivia, Emma, and Ava - and boys - Liam, Noah, and Oliver - remaining the same for the second year in a row.

The news release says out of both Top 10 lists combined, only two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan. The name Henry has been steadily rising in popularity, last appearing in the Top 10 over a century ago, in 1910.

Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2020:

Girls

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henry Alexander

For all of the top baby names of 2020, and to see where your name ranks, go to Social Security’s website, socialsecurity.gov.