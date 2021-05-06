Bucks virtual job fair, positions with $14/hour starting pay

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting a Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bucks are hiring for outdoor event security and post-event housekeeping positions. All roles are part-time and applicants must be willing and able to work nights, weekends and holidays.

Pay for both positions will start at $14 per hour and then increase to $15.00 per hour after six months of employment, according to a news release.

Anyone interested in conducting a virtual interview will need to pre-register before May 10 at bucks.com/careers. Those who miss the deadline are welcome to submit an application for the individual roles at bucks.com/careers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.