Tony Romo OWI arrest in Milwaukee, faces 3 new citations

The Brief Tony Romo has been charged with three new citations in connection to his traffic stop and arrest in Milwaukee back in July. He was charged OWI (1st offense), possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle-driver, and unsafe passing on the right. He's due to appear in court on Sep. 21.



Tony Romo, who was arrested on suspicion of OWI in Milwaukee back on July 23, faces three new citations related to the traffic stop and arrest.

July traffic stop

The backstory:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Romo was stopped on the high-rise bridge while driving south on I-43 back on July 23. An arrest detention report said he was taken into custody after he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.

Romo was put in handcuffs and, because of the amount of traffic at that hour, was taken back to the station for field sobriety tests. He refused to take a breathalyzer test.

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A deputy pulled Romo over at approximately 5:30 p.m., and he was arrested at around 6:15 p.m. He was booked into the jail at around 9:45 p.m. and released at approximately 11 p.m.

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The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office later released body-worn camera video in which Romo, a Burlington native, told a deputy he had left a West Bend golf tournament and was headed to his hometown to see family that night.

Citations

What we know:

Back in July, Romo was initially cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after an arrest.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, three new citations were filed:

OWI (1st Offense)

Possession of Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle-Driver

Unsafe Passing on the Right

Romo is due to appear in court on Sep. 21.

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Out at CBS

Big picture view:

Tony Romo is on leave from his broadcast role with CBS "until further notice" after he was arrested for OWI in Milwaukee a week prior.

A statement from CBS Sports said: "Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice."

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that Wisconsin native J.J. Watt has already been tabbed to replace Romo and work with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as the lead NFL on CBS broadcast team.