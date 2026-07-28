Bodycam video: Tony Romo OWI arrest in Milwaukee

The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video of the arrest of Tony Romo back on July 23. Romo was pulled over while driving south on I-43. An arrest detention report said he was taken into custody after he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.



Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested for OWI, first offense, in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 23.

Five days later, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of the incident.

Tony Romo with MCSO deputies

The Burlington native and former Dallas cowboy star was pulled over at 5:30 pm last Thursday on the high-rise bridge.

He told the arresting deputy he was coming from a golf tournament in West Bend and was headed to his hometown to see family.

Shortly after that, Romo was put in handcuffs and, because of the amount of traffic at that hour, was taken back to the station to undergo field sobriety tests.

Romo was booked and then released for OWI, 1st offense and refused to take a breathalyzer.

Tony Rmo arrested | July 23, 2026

The backstory:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Romo was stopped on the high-rise bridge while driving south on I-43. An arrest detention report said he was taken into custody after he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.

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Romo was arrested at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. He was booked into the jail at around 9:45 p.m. and released at around 11 p.m.

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What's next:

Romo is due to appear in court on Sept. 21.

Tony Romo's career

Big picture view:

Romo, a Burlington native, played golf in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship in West Bend, which took place July 20-23. He tied for 73rd.

The 46-year-old Romo retired from football in 2017 and joined CBS as a color commentator soon after. Since retiring, Romo and Jim Nantz have been the main tandem for CBS, calling three Super Bowls.

Romo was the Cowboys' starting quarterback from 2006 to 2015, but an injury cost him his spot in 2016 and the team released him after that season. He eventually retired.

Romo went 2-4 in the playoffs and never made it past the divisional round, famously dropping a snap for a potential game-winning field goal in his first against the Seattle Seahawks.

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By the numbers:

Over the course of his career, Romo threw for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions, completing 65.3% of his passes. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and finished tied for third in the MVP vote in 2014 behind Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt – tied with DeMarco Murray.