Tony Romo arrested in Milwaukee for OWI 1st; court date set

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The Brief Tony Romo was arrested in Milwaukee on Thursday night, July 23, for OWI. Romo was pulled over while driving on southbound I-43. His court date is set for Sept. 21.



Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested in Milwaukee on Thursday night, July 23 for OWI, first offense.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Romo was stopped while traveling on southbound I-43 on the high-rise bridge.

FOX6 News obtained Romo's arrest detention report. It says Romo was taken into custody after performing poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.

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Romo played golf in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship in West Bend. He tied for 73rd.

What's next:

Romo was booked and released. He is due in court on Sept. 21.

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 12: Tony Romo stands on the first green during the final round of the American Century Championship 2026 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2026 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 8: Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images)

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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.