Tony Evers swears in Assembly Democrats in virtual ceremony

By AP author
Published 
Tony Evers
Associated Press
Wisconsin Capitol in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers swore in state Assembly Democrats in a virtual ceremony Monday, Dec. 28.

Evers met with the Democratic caucus through Zoom on Monday afternoon. He swore in new members Deb Andraca, Samba Baldeh, Sue Conley, Dora Drake, Francesca Hong, Supreme Moore Omokunde, Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, Sara Rodriguez, Kristina Shelton, and Lee Snodgrass individually. He swore in returning members en masse. Assembly Democrats posted the ceremony on their youtube channel.

Republicans emerged from the November elections with a 61-38 majority in the Assembly. The GOP also maintained its majority in the state Senate, setting up a frustrating session for Democrats.

