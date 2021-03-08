TMZ: President Biden's 'too aggressive' dogs booted from White House

article

President Joe Biden's dogs "just got the old heave-ho from the White House," TMZ reported Monday, March 8 after it appears "they were too aggressive for 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."

The German Shepherds, Major and Champ, returned to Delaware after aggressive behavior in D.C., including a "biting incident," according to TMZ.

Major, the 3-year-old pooch Biden adopted from a Delaware animal shelter in 2019, reportedly bit member of the White House staff and TMZ reports Major has also charged, jumped and barked at staff and security.

Champ, the older of the two, was also sent back to Delaware with Major, according to TMZ.