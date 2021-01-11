'Tired' of virtual learning, South Milwaukee students protest

article

South Milwaukee students and parents hit the pavement Monday, Jan. 11, protesting virtual learning and signaling to leadership they want to get back into the classroom. This, with the school board set to discuss in-person learning during a Monday night meeting.

Students and parents said they'll be watching.

"Basically, the kids are tired of not being in school," said Julie Maurer.

Levi Maurer

"There are a lot of children out there who are going through a lot of hardships because of online school," said Levi Maurer.

Levi Maurer and his classmates chose not to log into class Monday morning. Maurer said virtual learning during the pandemic has been challenging, and he was among those protesting for change.

"I think, at the very least, we should be doing the hybrid model," said Levi Maurer.

In response to the protest and ahead of the school board meeting, the superintendent released this statement:

"The school district of South Milwaukee is proud of our high school students for finding a peaceful way to express themselves related to their desire to return to in-person learning. The administration and school board will be meeting again tonight at 6:30 to discuss the safest way possible to have students return to our school buildings."

"Virtual worked ok for a while but it’s clear the kids need to go back," said Julie Maurer.

In a letter sent to families in mid-December, the school board set a tentative timeline for returning to a hybrid learning model.

Elementary could return to school in a hybrid format on Jan. 18; middle and high school Jan. 25.

A group of parents held a protest of their own on Monday afternoon.

"They miss their friends," said Julie Maurer. "They miss the comradery. They miss working with teachers in person."