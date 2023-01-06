Timmy Brooks sentenced, life in prison for Kenosha homicide

article

A Kenosha County judge sentenced Timmy Brooks on Thursday, Jan. 5 to life in prison plus five years for a weapons enhancer in connection with the homicide of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell at a hotel last May.

Brooks originally faced the following criminal counts in this case:

First-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Bail jumping, felony (three counts)

Bail jumping, misdemeanor (two counts)

In October, Brooks pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide – and all the other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha officers were dispatched to the Wyndham Garden Hotel midday on May 25, 2022 for a medical call. Housekeeping staff had located the victim laying unconscious on the floor of the hotel room. Dispatched was advised the defendant was the person who rented the room.

Montreach Mitchell

Officers entered the room, observed the victim, identified as Montreach Mitchell. Emergency responders arrived and attempted lifesaving measures, but Mitchell was eventually pronounced deceased.

Investigators located four .22 caliber shells in the room. They were found in various locations in the room -- one next to Mitchell. They also used surveillance video at the hotel to note the time Brooks arrived at the hotel with Mitchell -- and when he left the hotel room alone. Detectives also spoke with people who were staying in a hotel room near the Brooks room. They stated "they had been woke up by the sounds of what they believed to be gunshots."

Vigil, memorial for Montreach Mitchell (May 2022)

The complaint indicates Brooks turned himself into the Milwaukee Police Department on May 25. In an interview with investigators he stated in the early morning hours of that day, Mitchell started arguing with him. The complaint says Brooks "became upset and grew tired of her arguing with him, so he picked up a gun, and shot her." Brooks "admitted that he fled the hotel and took her car."