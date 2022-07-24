Thousands without power in SE Wisconsin after overnight storms

Thousands are waking up without power Sunday morning after severe weather hit southeast Wisconsin overnight.

The We Energies Power Outage map shows over 13,500 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The biggest outages seem to be located near Hubertus and the Lannon-Butler areas.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dodge County on Saturday, July 23. It expired just before 11 p.m.

Flash flooding warnings took effect for parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm watch covered all of southeastern Wisconsin starting 4 p.m. Saturday. That watch was elevated to a severe thunderstorm warning at times throughout the evening into the late-night hours, particularly in the northern half of the region.

During the severe thunderstorm watch, severe storms and related wind or hail damage were possible.