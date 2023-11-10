Thousands stolen from Delafield business; 'can’t afford a loss like that'

A small business in Delafield is being forced to rebuild after it says thousands of dollars were stolen from the property.

Six seconds – that is how long it took a thief to drive off with $80,000 worth of property.

"We think it was targeted, absolutely," said Mike Gatzow, Wisconsin Custom Cages co-owner. "They couldn’t make the turn -- so they had to cut it sharp. They clipped the storage unit."

"It’s an immediate feeling of betrayal, like who could’ve done this," Gatzow said.

Cody Wilson co-owns Wisconsin Custom Cages in Delafield. He said someone stole their trailer and all the supplies stored inside Monday around midnight.

"Feeling like this was definitely someone in the hobby; potentially a customer. It was someone who was aware that trailer was back there," Wilson said.

The business makes specialty reptile enclosures. the owners travel to demonstrations across the region to sell those enclosures along with everything needed to care for an animal. It just got off the ground in 2022.

"We’re not a big business, and we can’t afford a loss like that," Wilson said.

That loss is, Wilson said, is more than just financial.

"I really hope we don’t close down, because this is my full-time job. This is what I do. I’ve poured every bit of myself into this business," Wilson said.

For now, the future is uncertain. But Wilson and his business partner agree – one thing is clear.

"Frankly, I’m upset. And I’d like to catch this person," Wilson said.

Investigators are looking for a Dodge pickup truck with chrome wheels. It may be darker in color. If you have information that could help investigators, call Delafield police.