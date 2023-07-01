New Greenfield fire chief, Thomas Konieczka sworn in

article

The Greenfield Police and Fire Commission has appointed Thomas Konieczka as Fire Chief for the City of Greenfield.

A news release says Konieczka started with the City of Greenfield as a firefighter/paramedic in January 2012. He was promoted to lieutenant in September 2019, then battalion chief of Training in March 2020 and served in that capacity until he was named Interim assistant fire chief in June 2022, a position he has held until his current appointment as fire chief.

Chief Konieczka has earned an Associate Degree in Fire Science and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Administration.

Mayor Michael Neitzke released the following statement in a news release:

"I want to thank the citizen members of the Police & Fire Commission for their choice of Tom Konieczka as Greenfield’s next Fire Chief from a very talented group of applicants. Greenfield is blessed to have a phenomenal Fire Department with a strong culture and commitment to the service and safety of our community. These things make Greenfield a better place. I look forward to working with Chief Konieczka to continue this tradition."

"We had three well-qualified candidates from within the department," said Patsy Cashmore, Chairperson of the Commission. "All of them had exceptional qualifications. We unanimously voted to appoint Interim Assistant Chief Tom Konieczka, and we firmly believe he will make an excellent Chief."