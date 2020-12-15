This holiday season Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is all about holiday lights, displays, gifts

This past Spring Shalom Wildlife turned their sanctuary into a drive-thru zoo experience like no other, this holiday the drive-thru is back but this time it’s decked out with lights. Brian is in West Bend getting a glimpse of the Shalom Wildlife’s holiday drive-thru.

About Shalom Wildlife (website)

There are 4 miles of gravel road on natural terrain, which means there are some mild inclines.

Wear good hiking shoes. Bring a large wheel stroller or wagon for the kids. Scooters and electric wheelchairs are welcome, or rent a golf cart.

Golf carts are 4 passenger vehicles. Two hour rental is $30. You must have a valid drivers license to drive cart. We do not take reservations. Golf cart rentals available April 25th thru November 1st, 2020 .

Advertisement

There is animal feed to purchase in the gift shop or upon check in. "Feed me" signs throughout the zoo will inform you to which animals can be fed.​

We are open rain or shine, sorry no rain checks. Once you enter the zoo there are no refunds.

Always come prepared! ​

Dress for the weather. Sun protection is recommended, hats along with sun screen. Mosquitoes are usually NOT a problem, but you may consider insect repellent. Bring a beverage and snack to keep hydrated and your energy level up.​No Pets or Service animals permitted into the zoo. Dogs frighten many of our zoo animals due to natural predator-prey behavior.​Parking is free.