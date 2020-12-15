This holiday season Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is all about holiday lights, displays, gifts
WEST BEND, Wis. - This past Spring Shalom Wildlife turned their sanctuary into a drive-thru zoo experience like no other, this holiday the drive-thru is back but this time it’s decked out with lights. Brian is in West Bend getting a glimpse of the Shalom Wildlife’s holiday drive-thru.
About Shalom Wildlife (website)
There are 4 miles of gravel road on natural terrain, which means there are some mild inclines.
Wear good hiking shoes. Bring a large wheel stroller or wagon for the kids. Scooters and electric wheelchairs are welcome, or rent a golf cart.
Golf carts are 4 passenger vehicles. Two hour rental is $30. You must have a valid drivers license to drive cart. We do not take reservations. Golf cart rentals available April 25th thru November 1st, 2020 .
There is animal feed to purchase in the gift shop or upon check in. "Feed me" signs throughout the zoo will inform you to which animals can be fed.
We are open rain or shine, sorry no rain checks. Once you enter the zoo there are no refunds.
Always come prepared!
Dress for the weather. Sun protection is recommended, hats along with sun screen. Mosquitoes are usually NOT a problem, but you may consider insect repellent. Bring a beverage and snack to keep hydrated and your energy level up.No Pets or Service animals permitted into the zoo. Dogs frighten many of our zoo animals due to natural predator-prey behavior.Parking is free.