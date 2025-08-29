Third Ward Art Festival is back this weekend; showcase work of 250+ artists

Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward where you can indulge your love of art.
MILWAUKEE - The annual Third Ward Art Festival is back this weekend and will showcase the work of more than 250 artists from around the country. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, where you can indulge your love of art.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is with a local artist who’s always found a way to use his hands and create whimsical yet edgy art.
Artists are taking over Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward this weekend and Brian Kramp is with the BID’s Executive Director who’s excited for another weekend of art, music, food, and community in the Third Ward.
Brian Kramp is with an artist that paints, cuts, then pastes her beautiful final products.
Brian Kramp is with one the returning artist’s that integrates fashion, architectural forms, and lyrical inspirations into her work.
Get ready to be inspired during two days of art, creative connections, and more than 250 local and national artists. Brian Kramp has a preview of this weekend’s Third Ward Art Festival.