Third Space Brewing increases beer-making capacity amid pandemic

article

Third Space Brewing announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24 that it is increasing the four-year-old craft brewery’s brewing capacity to 18,000 barrels per year.

A news release says Third Space took delivery of two new ninety-barrel fermentation tanks this month. The new tanks will help the brewery meet the growing demand for its existing beers.

Despite a drastic decline in draft beer sales in 2020 due to the global pandemic, Third Space Brewing sold 10,695 barrels of beer, up 23% from 2019, officials say.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

With its brewing capacity now at 18,000 barrels, Third Space Brewing owners say they are poised for continued growth in 2021, with an eye towards eventual state-wide distribution of its brands.