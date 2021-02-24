Expand / Collapse search

Third Space Brewing increases beer-making capacity amid pandemic

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Third Space Brewing, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Third Space Brewing announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24 that it is increasing the four-year-old craft brewery’s brewing capacity to 18,000 barrels per year.

A news release says Third Space took delivery of two new ninety-barrel fermentation tanks this month. The new tanks will help the brewery meet the growing demand for its existing beers.

Despite a drastic decline in draft beer sales in 2020 due to the global pandemic, Third Space Brewing sold 10,695 barrels of beer, up 23% from 2019, officials say.

With its brewing capacity now at 18,000 barrels, Third Space Brewing owners say they are poised for continued growth in 2021, with an eye towards eventual state-wide distribution of its brands.

