Expand / Collapse search

Thieves distract shoppers, steal wallets from purses: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Beaver Dam police are calling on the public for help to identify theft suspects from multiple incidents.

A post on Facebook indicates over the past several months, Beaver Dam police have responded to multiple incidents involving a group of three to four people that go to stores, distract shoppers, and proceed to steal wallets out of purses. The group typically conceals themselves by wearing masks – and they usually park a good distance away from the store to avoid surveillance cameras.

Officials say the suspects then quickly use the cards at other nearby retailers to purchase a large number of gift cards – which are then later used to purchase electronics and other high-end items in other states. This is a type of money laundering.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you can help the police in this matter, you are urged to contact Detective Kuhnz at 920-356-2552.

Rollover crash near Bradford Beach; 4 injured, 2 light poles damaged
article

Rollover crash near Bradford Beach; 4 injured, 2 light poles damaged

Four people were injured in a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Sept. 24 near Bradford Beach

Pedestrians struck by pellet gun from moving vehicle: MU police
article

Pedestrians struck by pellet gun from moving vehicle: MU police

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating reports of pedestrians being struck with plastic pellets from a pellet gun that were fired from a moving vehicle.

Brother, sister talk man down from I-94 bridge

A split-second decision helped save a man's life as he stood on a Milwaukee interstate overpass. A teenage girl and her brother spotted him as they were driving by.