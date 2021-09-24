Thieves distract shoppers, steal wallets from purses: police

article

Beaver Dam police are calling on the public for help to identify theft suspects from multiple incidents.

A post on Facebook indicates over the past several months, Beaver Dam police have responded to multiple incidents involving a group of three to four people that go to stores, distract shoppers, and proceed to steal wallets out of purses. The group typically conceals themselves by wearing masks – and they usually park a good distance away from the store to avoid surveillance cameras.

Officials say the suspects then quickly use the cards at other nearby retailers to purchase a large number of gift cards – which are then later used to purchase electronics and other high-end items in other states. This is a type of money laundering.

If you can help the police in this matter, you are urged to contact Detective Kuhnz at 920-356-2552.