Thiensville Village Market: Locally grown produce, baked goods, crafts

Every Tuesday, now through Mid-October, the Thiensville Village Market is packed with some of the best locally grown produce
Christina Van Zelst is checking out a handful of items that will be up for grabs later this morning when the market officially opens.
Every Tuesday, now through Mid-October, the Thiensville Village Market is packed with some of the best locally grown produce, baked goods and hand-made crafts. Christina Van Zelst is checking out a handful of items that will be up for grabs later this morning when the market officially opens.
Summertime in Wisconsin means that raspberries, blackberries, cherries and peaches are ready to be picked
Christina Van Zelst is in Thiensville at the Village Market with a woman who’s a little sassy, but makes sinfully delicious pies.
If you like garden fresh vegetables, you’re going to love what the Thiensville Village Market has is stock this week
Christina Van Zelst is with a woman who grows fresh, sustainable produce and is always ready to assist with a little education about her organic produce.
Winkie's Toys & Variety is a family-owned and operated toy store in Whitefish Bay
Christina Van Zelst is with one of the family members checking out the fun novelty items they have at this week’s market.
It’s Tuesday, and in Thiensville that means the Village Market is ready with an array of local vendors that make everything from popcorn to crepes
Christina Van Zelst is witnessing first-hand why the experience of fresh made Kettle Corn in so addicting, yet delicious.
Every Tuesday through Mid-October the Thiensville Village Market is packed with everything from locally grown produce to sweet and treats
Christina Van Zelst is with the owner of Blue Cow Creperie serving up breakfast, lunch and dessert Crepes at today’s market.