Thiensville restaurant theft; 3 former employees charged

The Brief Three people have been charged after allegedly entering a closed restaurant and taking more than $9,000 worth of items. The three people are former employees of the now-closed Cheel restaurant in Thiensville. All three suspects are due back in court in April.



Hardship once again hit a former Theinsville hot spot.

Restaurant theft charges

What we know:

Three former employees of the Cheel restaurant are accused of going back to steal from the now-shutdown restaurant.

Police say three former workers entered the now-closed restaurant and stole more than $9,000 in alcohol and other things.

Patrick Collins, Lucas Hensel and Cheryl Raymond have been charged with the following:

Theft - movable property - PTAC, as a party to a crime

Entry into a locked building

Lucas Hensel, Cheryl Raymond, Patrick Collins

Case details

The backstory:

On Monday, Feb. 24, officers responded to a report of people removing alcohol and other property from the restaurant. Detectives say they used past key code credentials to get inside the building.

When officers arrived at the scene, there were five people.

The Cheel, Thiensville

Among the group was a contractor who said he had permission to pick up a ladder. Officers cleared it with one of the owners.

However, law enforcement was later notified by two other owners and their attorneys that they received word people were taking property, and no one was allowed in the building.

The three suspects were then told to return with the stolen items – including two silver ice tongs, a bottle of cherries, over 47 bottles of liquor and 20 napkins with silverware.

Hensel admitted to officers he did not have permission to enter the building. However, he still told the others to grab what they wanted because he thought the owners would not miss anything.

The backstory:

The Cheel burned down in 2020, reopened in 2023 and permanently closed late last year. It was a staple in the community.

Community responds

What they're saying:

"It doesn’t surprise me, and it’s too bad it had to be employees," said resident Pam Matar. "I can’t believe they would do that because, is it worth getting caught?"

What's next:

All three suspects are due back in court in April. If they are each found guilty of both charges, the three face more than four years in prison.