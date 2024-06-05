Milwaukee River Thiensville incident; man missing, crews respond

A man is missing after being out on the Milwaukee River near the Thiensville dam on Wednesday, June 5.

The Southern Ozaukee Fire Department said several crews were called to help with a rescue at Village Park after several people reported seeing a man in the river in distress around 6:30 p.m.

Eight agencies were called in to help, as well as the Milwaukee Fire Department and Port Washington dive teams.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said the recent rain added some hurdles to the search.

"Certainly the speed of the water makes the search more difficult as well as the location being at the dam," Southern Ozaukee Fire Department Capt. Joel Deutsch said. "It creates a boil effect which makes it very difficult and has turbulent waters in the area."

Teams were still out searching for the man after the fire department’s press conference Thursday night.