Thiensville domestic incident; woman arrested for child abuse, more

The Brief Thiensville police arrested a woman for child abuse, child neglect and more. It followed a domestic incident and searches of the area overnight. Two kids, who were with the woman, were taken to a hospital.



The Thiensville Police Department said a woman was arrested for child abuse, child neglect and more after a domestic disturbance overnight.

What they're saying:

Police were called to a home near Laurel and Crescent around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday for an "active physical disturbance" between a man and a woman. It was reported that the 47-year-old woman left the home on foot with two children.

Officers with the Thiensville, Mequon and Saukville police departments started to search for the woman and kids. A thermal imaging drone was brought in, and searches continued throughout the night.

On Thursday morning, around 6:40 a.m., a Thiensville resident called police to say a woman and two children knocked on her door and asked for help. Police responded, arrested the woman and took her to the Ozaukee County Jail.

The children received immediate medical attention and were taken to a hospital for further evaluation. It is not believed that either child had life-threatening trauma from being exposed to the cold weather throughout the night.

What's next:

The Thiensville Police Department said the woman was booked for substantial battery, physical abuse of a child, neglecting a child and bail jumping. Those charges were referred to the district attorney's office.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Thiensville Police Department at 262-242-2100.