Thiensville Can-Am trike crash, Milwaukee woman ejected

article

A Milwaukee woman, 37, was ejected from her Can-Am Ryker trike when she crashed early Saturday, June 10 in Thiensville.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Main Street near Heidel.

Police said the woman was speeding when her trike struck the curb line of a traffic island in the area, and she was thrown from the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She was taken to the hospital, but police said her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.