They’re back! Peregrine falcons return to We Energies power plants

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It’s a sure sign that spring is around the corner — peregrine falcons are back at We Energies power plants. Tune into our high-definition cameras 24/7 and watch as the raptors find love, lay eggs and raise their young. 

This year, there are nest box cameras at three We Energies facilities, and we also have a camera at a Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plant:

  • Oak Creek Power Plant
  • Port Washington Generating Station
  • Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee
  • Weston Power Plant in Rothschild

If you need help identifying the falcons, our peregrine falcon manager has put together a handy guide for each nest site. 

