They’re back! Peregrine falcons return to We Energies power plants

It’s a sure sign that spring is around the corner — peregrine falcons are back at We Energies power plants. Tune into our high-definition cameras 24/7 and watch as the raptors find love, lay eggs and raise their young.

This year, there are nest box cameras at three We Energies facilities, and we also have a camera at a Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plant:

Oak Creek Power Plant

Port Washington Generating Station

Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee

Weston Power Plant in Rothschild

If you need help identifying the falcons, our peregrine falcon manager has put together a handy guide for each nest site.