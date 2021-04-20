'The Tap' set to open at Bayshore on May 12, will feature 36 craft beers

article

Bayshore is excited to welcome The Tap, a beer garden experience featuring 36 craft beers from local and regional brewers, as well as a variety of wines and hard seltzers.

The Tap at Bayshore is set to open May 12, 2021 and will be located adjacent to The Yard, the large, open-air community and entertainment space located in the heart of Bayshore.

"Wisconsin knows a thing or two about a good brew, so we are thrilled to welcome The Tap to Bayshore," said Mario Mireles, Sr. General Manager, Bayshore. "We look forward to working with the team at The Tap as they serve up unique craft beer and beverages for guests enjoying all the fun, open-air experiences that Bayshore has to offer."

The Tap will be open for business during all Bayshore events throughout the summer, including the Sounds of Summer concert series, Family Flicks movie nights, Bayshore Game Days, and more.

"The Tap will be the premier beverage spot for all the outdoor events happening in The Yard at Bayshore," said Nick Marking, founder and owner, The Tap. "We look forward to serving up craft brews to the entire North Shore community."

In addition to Bayshore, The Tap has two other locations in the Milwaukee area, including downtown Milwaukee and Waukesha. For more information and to see what is on tap, visit thetapyards.com.