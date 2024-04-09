The Rock noise; residents sound off on sound at meeting

Residents got the chance to sound off on a sound study regarding The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin on Tuesday, April 9.

This study has been months in the making.

Neighbors have been up in arms over the noise issues at the facility.

One of the simplest solutions found was to simply turn down the volume, or re-direct the angle of the speakers.

Neighbors say, just Monday night, the sound was booming.

"This has been going on for 10 years and you guys keep talking in circles and circles and circles," said resident Dale Kirner. "How loud is too loud? Too loud is when I'm bothering my neighbor any time of night. Did you guys wake up last night at 11:15 hearing a pounding noise in your backyard? I did. They heard it."

The Rock is home to a multi-sport complex and occasional concerts.