The Rock in Franklin festival issues; man leaves with injuries

Tacos, tequila and a terrible time. Crowds filled The Rock in Franklin over the weekend, and fun turned into a big mess.

For many people, Saturday night was supposed to be a party.

"You add tacos and tequila into the mix, and you have a recipe for a fun time," said Anthony Mattice.

Mattice and his friends bought VIP tickets for the Tacos and Tequila Festival at The Rock in Franklin.

"We got there a little early, thankfully," said Mattice.

Tacos and Tequila Festival

Hours into it, the throwback hip-hop acts on the stage turned out to be the least memorable part of the night.

"No one wants to go viral," Mattice said.

Mattice had videos showing the moments when the event turned ugly.

Tacos and Tequila Festival

"It happened really quick," said Mattice. "A lot of force and left with half of what I brought there."

Mattice said this started when he left to get a drink and tried entering again through the VIP exit.

He said he was given permission and refused to walk back around.

"Another security guard came from behind," Mattice said. "Grabbed me around my neck and slammed me down to the ground."

Mattice left with a black eye, a broken toe, and bruising on his neck.

Broken toe

"My hands are up, and I'm defenseless, really," said Mattice.

Mattice wasn't the only concertgoer who had a bad time. Comments on the festival's Facebook page shared complaints about parking, long lines and disorganization with bad weather. In fairness, other posters said they had a great time, downplaying the complaints by some.

Despite reaching out to festival organizers and The Rock, Fox6 News has not heard back.

Tacos and Tequila Festival complaints

On Sunday, they issued a statement acknowledging there were problems; they said they are listening to the feedback and will be making improvements. Mattice wishes it was sooner.

"You're supposed to go to these events and feel safe,' said Mattice.

Mattice said he is in the process of filing a police report.