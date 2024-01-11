The Midwinter Gaming Convention in Pewaukee

Midwinter Gaming Convention
Brian Kramp is at the Ingleside Hotel where four days of gaming will commence less than one hour from now.
The Midwinter Gaming Convention was established more than 20 years ago and this weekend it returns to Pewaukee featuring non-digital games of all types. Brian Kramp is at the Ingleside Hotel where four days of gaming will commence less than one hour from now.
Sneak peek look at event
Brian Kramp is in Pewaukee with a sneak peek at this year’s Midwinter Gaming Convention.
Board Game Room
Brian Kramp is at the Midwinter Gaming Convention where their Board Game Room is filled with games that are designed for guests to roll the dice.
Supporting veterans and first responders
Brian Kramp is in Pewaukee at The Ingleside Hotel with a non-profit group that’s all about supporting veterans and first responders through tabletop and role-play gaming.
Newest designs in gaming
Brian Kramp is in Pewaukee checking out some of the newest designs in gaming at this year’s Midwinter Gaming Convention.
Guests can win more than the games
Brian Kramp is at the Ingleside Hotel where this weekend guests can win more than the games they’re playing.