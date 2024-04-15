The Midwest Market 2210 in Racine; 45+ stores under one roof

The Midwest Market 2210
Brian Kramp is in Racine seeing why a stop at the Market means you can find something for the entire family.
The Midwest Market 2210 opened two years ago to give local vendors an opportunity to showcase and sell their unique items. Brian Kramp is in Racine seeing why a stop at the market means you can find something for the entire family.
Unique shopping experience
Brian Kramp is at Midwest Market 2210 where you can check out more than 45 stores all under one roof.
Indoor market in Racine
Brian Kramp has details on a class you can take over the weekend while shopping at Midwest Market 2210.
Home décor to hot dogs
Brian Kramp is in Racine where their hot dogs aren’t just for kids.
Something for the entire family
Brian Kramp is in Racine seeing why a stop at the Market means you can find something for the entire family.
Unique shopping experience
Brian Kramp is at the Midwest Market 2210 where you can check out more than 45 locally owned stores all under one roof.