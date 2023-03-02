The Lumineers in Milwaukee Aug. 26; special guest James Bay
MILWAUKEE - The Lumineers will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 26.
Fans who purchase tickets to The Lumineers with special guest James Bay will receive free admission to Mexican Fiesta the day of the show, Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Artist Presale begins Monday, March 6 at 12 p.m. General on sale will begin Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.