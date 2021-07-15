Expand / Collapse search

The Hop streetcar expansion design funds approved

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee



Milwaukee approved spending for design work on route expansion for The Hop streetcar into the Historic Third Ward and Walker's Point.

MILWAUKEE - The Hop streetcar in Milwaukee is inching toward expansion.

The city's redevelopment authority on Thursday, July 15 approved $250,000 in spending for design work on a route extension through the Historic Third Ward and into Walker's Point.

That route analysis is just the first step toward a possible future request for federal grants. Meanwhile, the city has already filed a federal grant application to expand the streetcar from the city's intermodal station to the Wisconsin Center.

City leaders hope to launch The Hop's new "Lakefront" line by June 2022. That line will integrate with the Couture high rise, which broke ground earlier this year.

