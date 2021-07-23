The Hop's regular hours return Aug. 1

article

The Hop announced Friday, July 23, that service schedules and frequency will return to normal beginning Sunday, Aug. 1 – a reflection of the increase in activity in greater downtown Milwaukee and ridership continuing to trend back up.

To celebrate, the streetcar is launching a new "Hop Summer Nights" promotion featuring surprises to welcome riders back on board.

Beginning Aug. 1, the Hop’s schedule will once again be 5 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, with service every 15 minutes during peak hours and every 20 minutes during off-peak hours and on weekends.

Hop Summer Nights

To celebrate the return of the regular schedule and encourage people to get back downtown, the streetcar will celebrate "Hop Summer Nights" every Sunday in August from 4-6 p.m. Beginning Aug. 1 and continuing each Sunday through Aug. 29, riders will be treated to free "hopsicles" from Pete’s Pops along with cool jazz from the Don Linke Trio.

Additionally, all riders are encouraged to enter a month-long "Hop Summer Nights" selfie sweepstakes by snapping a photo onboard the streetcar and sharing it on Instagram and/or Twitter using #thehopmke. Entrants must be following @TheHopMKE and have public social media accounts in order to participate. One lucky winner will be randomly chosen on or about Sept. 1 to win a Hop summer night out of their own featuring $250 in gifts cards to Summerfest and Lowlands Group restaurants.

Each streetcar in service will feature either the free "hopsicles" or local, live music, so riders are encouraged to make an afternoon of it by exploring the many great destinations along the route and experiencing the fun on each streetcar.

For more information on the streetcar’s "Hop Summer Nights" promotion, visit thehopmke.com/hopsummernights.