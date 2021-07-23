Admirals' 2021 season beings with home opener on October 16

article

The Milwaukee Admirals will kick-off their 2021-22 season at home on Saturday, October 16 at 6 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena, a release said Thursday.

That game will mark 584 days since the Admirals' last game, which occurred on March 11, 2020, prior to the AHL season being cut short due to the pandemic.

The Admirals' 76-game schedule will conclude over six months later when they host the Manitoba Moose on Sunday, April 24.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Overall for Milwaukee, they will play 28 of their 38 homes games on Friday (12), Saturday (12), or Sundays (4). The Admirals will play nine times on Wednesdays, including 10:30 a.m. School Day games on March 9 and April 6, and then one Thursday contest, December 30 vs. Rockford.

Opening the season at home is a rarity in recent years for the Ads, who haven’t done so since 2014 when they took a 6-3 win over the Charlotte Checkers at the Bradley Center.

The Ads' longest homestand of the season will be seven games from February 26 to March 12, while their longest road trip will be five games and last from November 13 to November 21.

Overall the Admirals schedule is remarkably balanced as they will play between 11 and 13 games with the exception of October when they have only five.

Individual tickets will go on sale very soon, but full and half-season tickets, flex plans, and groups for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now starting for as low as $144.

For more information, fans should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or visit milwaukeeadmirals.com.