The Home Depot looks to fill 490+ positions in metro Milwaukee area

The Home Depot is preparing for a busy spring season by hiring more than 490 part-time and full-time positions in the metro Milwaukee area.

The in-store positions will focus on customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in-store, unpacking overnight freight, and merchandising.

The company is also hiring more than 1,500 associates across its 100 distribution centers in 80 markets. These roles will focus on replenishing store inventory and helping pick and ship orders.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by texting JOBS to 52270 or online at careers.homedepot.com.