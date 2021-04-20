Expand / Collapse search

The Home Depot looks to fill 490+ positions in metro Milwaukee area

By FOX6 News Digital Team
A Home Depot store is seen in Washington, DC (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - The Home Depot is preparing for a busy spring season by hiring more than 490 part-time and full-time positions in the metro Milwaukee area. 

The in-store positions will focus on customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in-store, unpacking overnight freight, and merchandising.

The company is also hiring more than 1,500 associates across its 100 distribution centers in 80 markets. These roles will focus on replenishing store inventory and helping pick and ship orders.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by texting JOBS to 52270 or online at careers.homedepot.com

