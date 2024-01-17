The Explorium Brewpub; locally owned brewery in Milwaukee

The Explorium Brewpub
Introduction and visual tour the historic building that houses of The Explorium Brewpub.
The Explorium Brewpub is a locally owned brewery in Milwaukee, serving hand-crafted beer and food. Christina Van Zelst checking out this space.
Dietary restricted options available
Joan Doble discusses dietary restricted options available such as gluten removed beer, supporting those making healthier choices, etc.
About the brewing process
Mike Doble, the Proprietor, explains the brewing process and how they modify naturally produced beers to make them gluten free.
Zero Proof offerings
Zero Proof offerings and a rundown of the Zero Proof menu.
Gluten free and dairy free pizza
Gluten free and dairy free pizza crust that they can make with a dairy free shredded cheese for a completely vegan pizza option.
Other healthy options
Options on the menu such as our Mezze Platter, salads and wraps.