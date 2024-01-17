Expand / Collapse search

The Explorium Brewpub; locally owned brewery in Milwaukee

The Explorium Brewpub

Introduction and visual tour the historic building that houses of The Explorium Brewpub.

The Explorium Brewpub is a locally owned brewery in Milwaukee, serving hand-crafted beer and food. Christina Van Zelst checking out this space. 

Dietary restricted options available

Joan Doble discusses dietary restricted options available such as gluten removed beer, supporting those making healthier choices, etc.

About the brewing process

Mike Doble, the Proprietor, explains the brewing process and how they modify naturally produced beers to make them gluten free.

Zero Proof offerings

Zero Proof offerings and a rundown of the Zero Proof menu.

Gluten free and dairy free pizza

Gluten free and dairy free pizza crust that they can make with a dairy free shredded cheese for a completely vegan pizza option.

Other healthy options

Options on the menu such as our Mezze Platter, salads and wraps.