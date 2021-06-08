The Doobie Brothers: Concert set for BMO Harris Pavilion on Aug. 24

article

The Doobie Brothers announced on Tuesday, June 8 that the band is making a stop in Milwaukee on Aug. 24. The band will take the stage at the BMO Harris Pavilion at Maier Festival Park.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more. Visit LiveNation.com for ticket details.

The Doobie Brothers will also be at the Resch Center Expo Pavilion on Aug. 26.

A news release says The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.