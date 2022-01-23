The Dinky Rink now open at Milwaukee Public Market

If you want to have some winter fun, the Dinky Rink is now open at the Milwaukee Public Market.

The city's smallest free ice-skating rink, is located near the market's parking lot.

"It’s very small. It’s probably the smallest ice-skating rink I’ve ever seen, but it’s very cute," said Abbey Marzick.

The 770 square-foot rink is bound to be a wintertime favorite.

The area features covered seating and outdoor heaters.

Plus there is close access to food and drink options from inside the public market.

"I like that it has the little awning, so it makes it a little bit warmer in there with the heat lamps," she said.

While the cold kept people from the ice Sunday morning, the recent response has been far from dinky.

Reservations for a 90-minute session can be made on the public market's website. Those who sign up must bring their own skates to the rink.

"It would be something fun to do, come and get something warm to drink and do a little ice skating at the same time," said Marzick.

A tiny rink made for big fun, but just as the sign says -- no ice fishing allowed.

The rink is open during general market hours to people three and older.

A maximum of eight people can skate per session.