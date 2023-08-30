The Corners of Brookfield; fall event calendar released

article

The Corners of Brookfield on Wednesday, Aug. 30 released the schedule of fall events and activities.

Kicking off fall is the Porsche Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m-3 p.m. Guests can take a stroll around the town center and see more than 50 Porsches on display, thanks to the Porsche Club of America, Milwaukee Region. Visitors can even vote for their favorite car during this complimentary event.

The third annual Boos & Ghouls Night Out returns on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6-8:30 p.m. The event, presented by Soerens of Brookfield in partnership with Elmbrook Education Foundation and Discover Brookfield, treats attendees to wine tastings and food pairings as they listen to music and visit shops throughout the center. Proceeds benefit teacher and staff appreciation across Elmbrook Schools. Tickets for this annual sell-out event go on sale Sept. 1 at https://boo23.givesmart.com.

The Corners’ Trick or Treat event will take place this year on Saturday, Oct. 21 from Noon-2 p.m. Dress up your littles and visit retailers and restaurants throughout the center to collect candy, participate in children’s activities and more! ‘Boogie Down’ in Market Square with Kid Boogie Down’s live music and bubble machines and enjoy a meet and greet with some of the very best Disney Princesses!

The town center will turn green and gold – and orange! – on Oct. 22 from 3-6:30 p.m. during Pumpkins & Packers. Football fans can cheer on the Packers as they take on the Broncos on the Market Square big screen, while both cheeseheads and non-sporting enthusiasts alike can enjoy the sights of spectacular pumpkin carving as they decorate their complimentary pumpkins alongside! ESPN’s street team will be onsite with some added fun with games and giveaways.

"We’re thrilled to bring a season of excitement and togetherness to The Corners again this fall," said Jordyn Swan, marketing manager at The Corners of Brookfield. "With an array of thoughtfully planned events, we’re celebrating the beauty of the season while fostering a sense of community and creating memories that will last long after the leaves have fallen."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We’re thrilled to bring a season of excitement and togetherness to The Corners again this fall," said Jordyn Swan, marketing manager at The Corners of Brookfield. "With an array of thoughtfully planned events, we’re celebrating the beauty of the season while fostering a sense of community and creating memories that will last long after the leaves have fallen."

For details on events as well as dining and retailers, visit www.thecornersofbrookfield.com.