Thanksgiving meal kits distributed at Fiserv Forum

A Thanksgiving Day meal prepared by Fiserv Forum's senior executive chef was handed out for hundreds on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

It marked the first time the Deer District has put together a Thanksgiving meal "to-go." For $150, the meal kits included everything needed for a traditional holiday meal -- including turkey and gravy, stuffing and green bean casserole and, of course, pumpkin pie.

Those interested picked a time slot and day for contactless curbside pick-up

"We know what time you’re going to come in, we come out and bring the meal to you, we put it in your car and you’re on your way," said Kenneth Hardiman, Fiserv Forum executive chef.

All those who purchased a meal had to do was pick it up and, later, warm it up. For every kit sold, the Bucks donated a turkey for a family in need.

