Expand / Collapse search

Texas Roadhouse in Oak Creek; looking to fill 230 positions

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Oak Creek
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Lighted Texas Road House logo and sign above entrance to its restaurant. (Photo by: Don &amp; Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Oak Creek and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. 

Construction began earlier this year and the 8,400 square-foot restaurant, located at 1489 W. Broadwick Place, is scheduled to open in mid-December for dining and to-go.

Oak Creek’s new Texas Roadhouse will employ a staff of 230. Those interested in employment can apply directly to Oak Creek opportunities at apply.texasroadhouse.com.

Walk-ins are also accepted Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the trailer in the restaurant parking lot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday from 3:30 –10:00 pm, Friday 3:30 – 11:00 pm and be open for lunch and dinner Saturday 11:00 am – 11:00 pm and Sunday, 11:00 am – 9:30 pm