Texas Roadhouse in Oak Creek; looking to fill 230 positions

Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Oak Creek and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions.

Construction began earlier this year and the 8,400 square-foot restaurant, located at 1489 W. Broadwick Place, is scheduled to open in mid-December for dining and to-go.

Oak Creek’s new Texas Roadhouse will employ a staff of 230. Those interested in employment can apply directly to Oak Creek opportunities at apply.texasroadhouse.com .

Walk-ins are also accepted Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the trailer in the restaurant parking lot.

Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday from 3:30 –10:00 pm, Friday 3:30 – 11:00 pm and be open for lunch and dinner Saturday 11:00 am – 11:00 pm and Sunday, 11:00 am – 9:30 pm