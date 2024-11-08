Expand / Collapse search

Texas drugs, guns seized; probe aided by Wisconsin drug task force

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 8, 2024 4:26pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A coordinated effort between Waukesha and Dallas/Fort Worth led to a massive drug bust.
    • The bust happened in August – and netted drugs, guns and drug trafficking supplies.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A massive drug bust in Texas happened thanks, in part, to the Waukesha County Drug Task Force. 

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department became aware of a drug trafficker in the Dallas/Fort Worth area that was potentially supplying southeast Wisconsin with cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said through cooperation and coordination with the DEC-Fort Worth Office, law enforcement in August seized drugs and guns in Fort Worth. The bust netted the following: 

  • Approximately 50 kilograms of cocaine
  • Approximately 1 kilogram of methamphetamine
  • Approximately 1 kilogram of heroin
  • Approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills
  • Approximately 1,000 MDMA pills
  • Approximately 16 pounds of marijuana
  • More than 35 firearms
  • Other controlled substances, drug trafficking supplies

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.


 