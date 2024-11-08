Texas drugs, guns seized; probe aided by Wisconsin drug task force

article

The Brief A coordinated effort between Waukesha and Dallas/Fort Worth led to a massive drug bust. The bust happened in August – and netted drugs, guns and drug trafficking supplies.



A massive drug bust in Texas happened thanks, in part, to the Waukesha County Drug Task Force.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department became aware of a drug trafficker in the Dallas/Fort Worth area that was potentially supplying southeast Wisconsin with cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said through cooperation and coordination with the DEC-Fort Worth Office, law enforcement in August seized drugs and guns in Fort Worth. The bust netted the following:

Approximately 50 kilograms of cocaine

Approximately 1 kilogram of methamphetamine

Approximately 1 kilogram of heroin

Approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills

Approximately 1,000 MDMA pills

Approximately 16 pounds of marijuana

More than 35 firearms

Other controlled substances, drug trafficking supplies

The Source The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.



