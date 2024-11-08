Texas drugs, guns seized; probe aided by Wisconsin drug task force
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A massive drug bust in Texas happened thanks, in part, to the Waukesha County Drug Task Force.
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department became aware of a drug trafficker in the Dallas/Fort Worth area that was potentially supplying southeast Wisconsin with cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.
Officials said through cooperation and coordination with the DEC-Fort Worth Office, law enforcement in August seized drugs and guns in Fort Worth. The bust netted the following:
- Approximately 50 kilograms of cocaine
- Approximately 1 kilogram of methamphetamine
- Approximately 1 kilogram of heroin
- Approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills
- Approximately 1,000 MDMA pills
- Approximately 16 pounds of marijuana
- More than 35 firearms
- Other controlled substances, drug trafficking supplies