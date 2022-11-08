Teutonia and Villard crash; 2 dead

article

At least two people are dead following a crash late Monday night, Nov. 7 near Teutonia and Villard in Milwaukee.

Video from the scene appears to show a small sedan with the driver's side smashed in. Debris is covering the street.

The medical examiner confirms they were called to the scene for two people.

No additional details have been released.

Teutonia and Villard crash, Milwaukee

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.