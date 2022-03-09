Tenacious D: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Sept. 18

article

Tenacious D is coming to the BMO Harris Pavilion with special guest DJ Douggpound on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Box Office.

The band had a variety series on HBO that aired in 1999. Their self-titled album was released in the fall of 2001 with Epic Records and was quickly certified at Gold-selling status, and has since been certified Platinum.