Expand / Collapse search

Tenacious D: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Sept. 18

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:40AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Tenacious D is coming to the BMO Harris Pavilion with special guest DJ Douggpound on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Box Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The band had a variety series on HBO that aired in 1999. Their self-titled album was released in the fall of 2001 with Epic Records and was quickly certified at Gold-selling status, and has since been certified Platinum.

Alleged Milwaukee police station shooter in jail
article

Alleged Milwaukee police station shooter in jail

The man charged with shooting at Milwaukee police officers and staff inside the District 5 station was booked at the Milwaukee County Jail Tuesday.

Warmer air returns next week; could be last cold air of season
article

Warmer air returns next week; could be last cold air of season

Warmer than average temperatures are favored heading into the second half of March and by then winter-like conditions will be hard to come by moving forward.

Teen charged in Waukesha library sex assault due in court

A 14-year-old boy accused in the Waukesha carjacking and sexual assault of an 87-year-old woman could learn Wednesday whether his case will be moved to adult court. The teen, a distant relative of Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, told the victim he was the devil, according to prosecutors.