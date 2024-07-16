Team Biden-Harris, DNC news conference; highlight Project 2025 agenda

Team Biden-Harris and the DNC held a news conference in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16 to highlight the Project 2025 agenda.

The Heritage Foundation is responsible for spearheading the controversial Project 2025. The group is a highly influential conservative think tank from Washington, D.C.

The plan would rehaul the executive branch and calls for eliminating many federal agencies, including the Department of Education, and replacing civil servants with party loyalists.

Former President Donald Trump has distanced himself from the plan, saying he knows nothing about it.

The 2024 Republican National Convention officially opened on Monday, July 15. Republican nominee Donald Trump made an appearance at Fiserv Forum – his first public appearance following Saturday's attempted assassination.