Spring into spring with the Tea and Tulips floral show at the Mitchell Park Domes.

It's inspired by the classical beauty of English gardens, and features stunning tea-inspired garden art.

You'll find hyacinths, tulips, and daffodils galore. Garden vignettes display hydrangeas, Asiatic lilies, and an assortment of popular tea herbs.

The display runs through May 26.

To learn more, click here.