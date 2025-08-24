Expand / Collapse search

Taste of Egypt Festival in Oak Creek, walk in or order online

Published  August 24, 2025 7:34am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Taste of Egypt Festival in Oak Creek

Myra Armanious joined FOX6 WakeUp with an overview of some of the cuisine you can get at the Taste of Egypt Festival at St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church of Milwaukee in Oak Creek.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Explore Egyptian cuisine and learn more about Christianity in Egypt at the Taste of Egypt Festival.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church of Milwaukee in Oak Creek.

Place your order online now!

Taste of Egypt Festival, history of the church

Alfred Halaka joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the Taste of Egypt Festival and the St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church of Milwaukee.

Taste of Egypt Festival food and cuisine

Veronica Druck joined FOX6 WakeUp, showcasing some of the cuisine you can order at the Taste of Egypt Festival in Oak Creek.

Tasty treats at the Taste of Egypt Festival

Michael Druck joined FOX6 WakeUp to make a tasty treat that you can get at the Taste of Egypt Festival in Oak Creek.

