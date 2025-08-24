Taste of Egypt Festival in Oak Creek, walk in or order online

Myra Armanious joined FOX6 WakeUp with an overview of some of the cuisine you can get at the Taste of Egypt Festival at St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church of Milwaukee in Oak Creek.
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Explore Egyptian cuisine and learn more about Christianity in Egypt at the Taste of Egypt Festival.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church of Milwaukee in Oak Creek.
Alfred Halaka joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the Taste of Egypt Festival and the St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church of Milwaukee.
Veronica Druck joined FOX6 WakeUp, showcasing some of the cuisine you can order at the Taste of Egypt Festival in Oak Creek.
Michael Druck joined FOX6 WakeUp to make a tasty treat that you can get at the Taste of Egypt Festival in Oak Creek.
